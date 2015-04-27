Season for some sneezin'

Here's a look at your fore--fore--F-- AH-CHOO!!! Sound familiar? It should, because it describes me almost every morning at Action News 5. Welcome to allergy season, Kozak.

Itchy eyes, coughing, sneezing, runny nose- all the fun stuff is in full swing for many of us here in the Mid-South. While it's always a great idea to take the time to see your doctor or allergy specialist, there are some simple rules to follow when you just want to try the over-the-counter stuff.

First, know your symptoms; what makes you suffer may warrant something different than what makes someone else miserable. For example, if sneezing and an itchy nose are your ailments, go for a medication with a antihistamine. They can be taken orally, in the form of eye drops, or by injections. Histamines are natural chemicals the body produces that are stored in allergic cells. Antihistamines help to block them in people with allergies, so symptoms may be relieved.

For congestion, an oral decongestant is recommended. Many times this can be in the form of liquid, soft-gels, or nasal spray. Keep in mind, nasal sprays are meant to be taken lightly and not over a long period of time. When I purchased some last year for congestion, I consulted the pharmacist first to double check that it was safe to use.

Finally for itchy eyes, which tend to flare up when the wind kicks up during allergy season, a good over-the-counter eye drop should do the trick. From experience, try to find the most natural brand with the least amount of ingredients. Sometimes the "less is more" approach works very well for these over-the-counter medications.

Remember prevention can also be a key to relief. Stay inside as much as possible when you start to see and feel symptoms, take frequent showers and wash your clothes in order to clear the pollen off of you.

As always, consult a doctor before taking any medications that you feel may interfere with any that you might already be on.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2015 Action News 5. All rights reserved.