Slather on the sunscreen, it's Melanoma Monday

Sunshine, warm temperatures and the great outdoors- it's a fun time to be an outdoor enthusiast across the Mid-South!

Between the festivals, concerts, parks and tourist attractions, there's no doubt that as long as the weather cooperates, people here will take advantage of it! As with anything, that comes with certain risks - which brings us to today - Melanoma Monday- a day in which we raise awareness for the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Melanoma is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and is the number one cancer in women ages 25-29. Traditionally, it was once thought that the risk increases in people who have had years and years of exposure to UV rays and sun without protection. But new research shows that people younger and younger are being diagnosed. So are you at risk? The answer is for ALL of us: yes. While the fairer the skin, the better the chances of developing skin cancer, anyone with prolonged exposure to the sun will increase their chances of developing melanoma, no matter your race, color or creed.

You've heard it time and time again: wear sunscreen. Slather it on, and slather it often. Whether you're headed to the zoo, a concert, or walking around downtown, putting on sunscreen with at least an SPF of 30 should be part of your daily regimen. And if you think your makeup with an SPF is enough, think again. Most times those foundations and powders' sun protection is just enough to get you through an hour or so. After that, makeup typically starts to wear off, and with it- the sunscreen. And don't forget your arms, legs, ears and back; really, any part of your body not covered by clothing is at risk.

Of course besides prevention, seeing a doctor at first signs of any problem is important too. See a mole that you haven't seen before? Increased freckles? While not a sure sign of anything serious, you should ALWAYS check in with a doctor if you start to notice strange pigments or anything on your skin that seems out of place.

While there's no way to 100 percent prevent skin cancer or melanoma, taking a few short steps to keep yourself safe and protected can go a very long way.

Slather up - and enjoy the beautiful weather!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2015, WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.