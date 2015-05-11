A gloomy and rainy Monday morning is a good thing!

Severe weather season is in full swing for much of the country and has already been pretty deadly for some.

Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas have been especially hit-hard, with the latest round of severe weather this weekend claiming at least two lives. Memphis while not unscathed, has thankfully not seen the destruction that some of our friends and neighbors have. (Let's hope we keep it that way!)

That said, we were a little nervous overnight and this morning when the same severe line of storms made its way closer and closer to the Mid-South. The good news is that with more stable air in place, we managed to avoid the worst of it, with the weakening line moving in and delivering just a few scattered showers and non-severe storms.

Whew… the morning is OK, but what about the afternoon? Well this type of system, with this type of front, can usually kick off rounds of storms pretty easily for our area. So why are we saying “whew!” again for later today?

Answer: the lack of sunshine. It's a GOOD thing. You've no doubt heard us say that before, but have you ever wondered why?

Sun is the enemy on days like today. When we have a system moving in with strong sun breaking out, the lower part of the troposphere (the lowest layer of the Earth's atmosphere) heats up and becomes unstable. The higher the temperature and the higher the amount of water vapor in the air, the easier it is for thunderstorms to develop. With a front already in place, we set the stage with the moisture, aka the water vapor. The sun then acts like “fuel to the fire,” and allows cumulonimbus clouds to build and eventually become storms … even supercell storms.

Today, Memphis gets as I like to call it, “socked in” with clouds, rain and drizzle in the morning. Sure, it makes Monday all the more gloomy, but it's a great trade-off to NOT have severe weather hit us for the afternoon. By the time we do get some sun today, the front will have already passed, and we'll be on our way to quiet, dry and mild weather. Nashville and points east who did NOT have the rain this morning will have to start paying attention to severe weather alerts for this afternoon.

Remember the WMC Storm Track 5 team will always have an eye on the radar- rain or shine!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

