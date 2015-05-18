Flash flooding still possible

Rain, rain go away…. Even if it DOES come back another day, we're still under the threat for some more flash flooding this week. Over 2” of rain has fallen in the last few days over the Mid-South. The ground is soaked, and anything else that falls could lead to runoff, which in turn could flood small streams, creeks and underpasses.

We've said it before- “turn around, don't drown”- and we mean it. Standing water on roadways is not something to play around with. As little as six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, and just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away a small car. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters. If you even have a little doubt about the depth of the water on a road in front of you, do the smart thing and don't attempt to cross. It's certainly something we may have to deal with this week, as it doesn't look like the pattern of storms (non-severe, but heavy rain possible) will end in the short term.

In the meantime, we'll be watching for any sudden downpours and we'll be tracking storms all week long. If you are away from your TV or computer, you can download our FREE Storm Track 5 Weather App for your android or iPhone devices and track along with us. A new feature is the lightning tracker, which alerts you to real-time lightning strikes near you and your home.

Stay dry and keep it here while the WMC Action News 5 Weather Team works to keep you safe!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

