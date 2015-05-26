Record-breaking flooding out west

We've said it time and time again … between tornadoes, hail, blizzards and flash flooding, it's the flooding that takes the top spot for causing the most damage and loss of life.

While our flash flooding chances have diminished significantly since Tuesday morning, we're still watching our friends and neighbors to the West over Oklahoma and Texas, where some of the worst flooding imaginable has taken place over the last few days.

As of Tuesday morning, 24 counties in Texas have been declared a state of disaster. Roads are still covered with water south of Austin, and thousands upon thousands are still without power. It's a situation that will likely not be under control for another few days, as the flood waters are slow to recede. While strong and severe storms with heavy rain aren't uncommon this time of year in that part of the country, 4-6 inches of rain (in some cases in under 90 minutes!) is. Dams and protective barriers have been breached all across Texas and Oklahoma, which causes high water to quickly rush into residential areas.

Things turned deadly too, as at least three people were killed in rushing flood waters in Texas. Near Tulsa, OK, a firefighter drowned in a rescue attempt after he was swept into a storm drain.

Parts of the area received over a foot of rain since late last week, which is in some cases more than six times the average precipitation total for the entire month of May.

The old adage “turn around, don't drown” couldn't be more appropriate, as numerous reports of people being swept away in their own cars have been documented.

For us in the Mid-South, a vigilant eye is being kept on more rain chances this week. Thankfully we have had (and will continue to have) breaks in-between any of the heavy rain, so flooding potential is limited.

While our thoughts and prayers go out for our neighbors to the West, this is a good time to go over your flood and severe-weather safety plan with yourselves and your families.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

