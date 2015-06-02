2015 hurricane season kicks off

For most people, Monday was the start of June, just like the 1st is always the start of any month. But for meteorologists, June 1 signifies “meteorological summer” and perhaps more importantly, the official start of the year's hurricane season.

Experts in meteorology who study hurricanes specifically, come up with a hurricane forecast each year to give the general public a glimpse of what to expect. Many, many factors go into this, including water temperatures, upper air patterns and numerical guidance for long-term weather models. This year's forecast: a below-average season for hurricanes and tropical storms.

From the perspective of National Weather Service, that means a 70 percent likelihood of six to 11 named storms in total. A “named storm” would be anything that forms a tropical storm or hurricane. At the minimum, that would mean a tropical storm with winds of 39 mph (or higher). Next, predictions are for three to six of those storms to become hurricanes (minimum winds of 74 mph or higher), with up to two major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5; winds of 111 mph or higher).

Why so quiet? A strong El Nino year. The warm waters in the central and eastern Pacific will be very warm, inhibiting too many strong storms to develop.

Let's hope this stays true to the predictions. Only time will tell, but interesting to note: 10 years ago, the season in which we all were introduced to Hurricane Katrina- was the busiest Atlantic hurricane season ever.

We will see the season come to a close in late November.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

