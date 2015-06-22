Summer heat appears right on cue

Before you head out the door today, you may want to bring an extra bottle of water with you because it will be hot. Let's all welcome summer! We are going to be in a heat advisory Monday with temperatures reaching the upper 90s, and heat indices close to 105. But you may ask, how does the National Weather Service figure out when to issue an advisory, watch, or warning for heat?

A heat advisory is issued if a period of unusually hot temperatures is expected. The heat and humidity will mix together to create an uncomfortable feeling outside with heat indices approaching the low 100s.

A heat watch is issued when a heat event is expected for a prolonged period of time. This can last for a few days with heat indices reaching 105-110!

Finally, a heat warning is issued when the heat index is expected to be at 115+; this can lead to deadly consequences if you don't protect yourself and stay inside and cool.

Even though we are in a heat advisory right now, all heat advisories and warnings can cause heat illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Here are a couple of tips to keep you and your family safe in the summer heat:

1) Drink plenty of water whenever you are inside or outside, and don't wait until you are thirsty to start drinking. 2) Don't leave children, pets, or people with limited mobility in a car, even for a few minutes. The car will act like a heat vacuum - absorbing heat by the minute, increasing temperatures significantly in a very short period of time. 3) Wear light fitted clothing and light colored clothing. Dark colored clothes absorb more heat than light colored clothing. 4) Limit outdoor activity to early morning and late evening hours. If you have to be outside during the day, limit exercise outside and take breaks in shady areas. 5) Try to stay indoors and find air conditioning when possible.

If at any point you feel sick, overheated, or dehydrated, get some cool water and seek immediate medical attention.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak & Meteorologist-Intern Adam Bowles

