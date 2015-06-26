Top 9 summer season hacks

Summer is a great time to have fun with family and friends, but summer can also be dangerous if you are not prepared. No matter if you are outside enjoying the sun or inside cooling off, we've found summer life hacks to make the season cooler, less expensive and more enjoyable. Here are a few summer life hacks that can make you and your family's summer a bit more comfortable… and fun!

1) Cheap Air Conditioner. If you don't have an air-conditioner or if it is simply not getting the job done, put a cold bottle of water or jug right in front of a fan and… Voila! A cool and cheap air-conditioner. Just switch out the bottle or jug as it melts.

2) Sun Burn Reliever. In the summer it is very easy to get a sun burn in just minutes outside. Before heading out, pour some Aloe Vera into an ice cube tray and freeze it. Catch a burn? Rub the cubes on the affected areas and not only will it cool it, but it will relieve the burn fast as well.

3) Secure Storage. If you go out to the pool or to crowded areas this summer, you can make sure your valuables are in a safe place. Take a suntan lotion bottle and wash it out. You can put your keys, wallet and other valuables in it for storage where thieves wont think to look!

4) Mosquito Bite Relief. Unfortunately mosquitoes are a part of life here in the Mid-South. If you get bitten by these little buggers, try dabbing toothpaste on the bite- it will relieve the itching and swelling.

5) Amplified music. If you are hosting a party or barbecue this summer and need music without all of the equipment, you can take your phone and put it in a glass vase, glass container, or even a paper cup and it will amplify the sound to entertain your guests!

6) Flip- Flops Flopping Out? Have you ever worn flip flops and the flip flops keep on getting undone? Well, you can put a bread clip under your flip flop where it connects to the band connecting to the shoe and there you go! No more flip flops getting undone anymore!

7) Steering wheel burn! We all know the feeling of getting our hands burned on a hot steering wheel. Before you get out of your car, simply turn the part of the steering wheel that you put your hands on down, facing the shade. No direct sunlight means an easier grip on the wheel when you get back in.

8) Waterproof phone. If you want to make your IPhone more waterproof, simply drop it in a Ziploc bag. This protects it from accidental splashes and drops. Plus- you can still use it while it's in the bag!

9) Dorito ignition? Whenever you are going camping or having a bonfire, there is a unique and tasty source you can use for kindling. Doritos! This snack burns really easily and it is cheaper then buying stacks of firewood. It will also create a cheesy aroma you can enjoy as well!

Have a summer hack that helps you stay safe and cool? A summer secret you'd like to share? Let us know and we'll add it to the list!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak and Meteorologist Intern Adam Bowles

