Severe storms popping up across the Mid-South

Many Mid-South counties are under severe weather alerts Friday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 6 p.m. for the following counties:

In Tennessee: Fayette and Shelby Counties.

The main threat associated with this storm is 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties:

In Arkansas: Cross, Lee, Phillips, and St. Francis Counties until 9 p.m., and Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Randolph Counties until 8 p.m.

In Missouri: Dunklin and Pemiscot until 8 p.m.

In Tennessee: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley Counties until 8 p.m.

We're dedicated to keeping you safe and ahead of the storms- "Be prepared, not scared"- keep it close to Action News 5 and we'll keep you up to date!

Copyright 2015 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.