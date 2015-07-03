Flash flooding this July 4 weekend

What a wet start to your holiday weekend! We had some heavy downpours with a few severe storms overnight; some gusty winds and flooding rains.

While most of us started the overnight period off dry, heavy rain moved into the metro during the morning news.

As of this writing, there is a FLASH FLOOD WARNING in effect for parts of the area through at least the late morning, and a FLASH FOOD WATCH in effect for a lot of the metro area through Saturday evening. One to an additional three inches of rain may fall, leading to street and stream flooding.

You can track the rain in your area by clicking here.

The system in our area will produce off and on rain and storms all day today, so be prepared to carry that umbrella this afternoon.

For your Fourth of July Saturday, it is pretty much the same story- off and on showers and storms.

The good news? The system will begin weakening during the day and begin moving East.

This should leave us with just a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for your Fourth of July plans.

While there is no need to cancel your activities that night, it will be wise to bring an umbrella or have a backup plan in case you get underneath a downpour. (Firework displays can still be enjoyed in the rain because the way they are designed- if you don't mind getting a little wet!)

With the clouds, rain, and thunder, temperatures should also remain in the 70s and 80s throughout the holiday weekend--well below the average highs of 90s we expect this time of year.

Keep it close to WMC Action News 5, and our entire team of meteorologists will continue to work hard to keep you safe and ahead of the storms this holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

