Your kids are our weather superstars!

I want to thank all the great kids and parents who came out to Christ Methodist School on Thursday to participate in our "Bus Stop Forecast" video shoot! It was so nice to meet the parents and children who help us help you wake up each morning with a different look at the forecast.

Every weekday in the 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. hour, we have our "bus stop" forecast. When school is out, we call this the "summer camp forecast". It's just a different way to help you make your dress and outdoor decisions- and we couldn't do it without your help. That's why we hold a casting call; one where EVERY child makes the cut! Between the winter gear, the summer shorts, the over-sized umbrellas, and the bulky boots, we were able to capture so many cool kids for virtually any sunny or severe weather situation.

Thank you to the school and to the parents for making this happen. We can't wait to welcome a whole new slew (and of course some great second timers!) of great kids to our morning "bus stop" routine!

Be sure to catch Action News 5 each and every weekday morning from 4:30 to 7!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

