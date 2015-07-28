Snowfall in July!?

Heat and humidity have dominated the headlines here in the Mid-South the last few days. While relief is on its way and will for sure be welcomed, I don’t think anyone would want the complete opposite just yet-- winter weather. I mean, it’s July, so there’s no chance of that happening right? Well, maybe not here, but can you believe a freak snow storm blanketed parts of the Northern Rockies the last few days?

A rare combination of record-low temperatures and cold air from Canada and Alaska gave parts of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming snow earlier this week. While we’re talking about amounts in inches, not feet, it’s still an odd sight to see when you realize that average high temperatures this time of year average in the low 70s!

In Jackson Hole, Wyoming, nearly an inch of snow fell yesterday, alarming farmers and crop-growers who had to spread blankets to defrost crops. While the luxury ski-resort destination receives plenty of fresh snow in the winter months, the summer normally stays warm enough to support a thriving tourism industry with fishing, boating and water rafting.

My first stint in local TV was at the ABC affiliate in Casper, Wyoming. I have fond memories of visiting Jackson Hole in the summer—and I remember it being warm enough to walk around in shorts!

The nice news for our friends out there-- sunshine returns later this week, along with highs in the 80s.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2015 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.