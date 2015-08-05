America's Best New Restaurant: In Memphis?

Check off another win for the Memphis dining scene.

Porcellino’s, a relatively new venture from Michael Hudman and Andrew Ticer (Hog & Hominy and Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen) is a contender for Bon Appétit Magazine’s Top 50 Best Restaurants of 2015. Over the last few months the magazine traveled the country, seeking out innovative, new, and inspiring dining establishments.

If you haven’t been to Porcellino’s you should note--this place is sort of a hybrid: part restaurant, part butcher shop, and part gourmet market. The offerings include homemade pastries for breakfast, craft cocktails, and homemade charcuterie. A unique feature includes a window into the back kitchen where freshly prepared meats and cheeses are being created and cured.

Offerings to go include fresh sauces, pastas, and meats along with the daily butcher cut.

Hudman and Ticer have been making their mark on the Memphis restaurant scene with a variety of awards, cookbooks, and a large social media fan-base.

The top restaurant will be announced August 18th. For a complete list of nominees, go to: http://www.bonappetit.com/restaurants-travel/best-new-restaurants/article/the-50-nominees-for-americas-best-new-restaurants-2015-list

Andrew Kozak