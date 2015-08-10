Bus stop forecast gets your kids ready for Mid-South weather!

Riiiiiiiiiiing! That all-too familiar bell sound means it’s back-to-school time for all kids across Memphis and the metro area! Today was the first full day back for many, and for most that meant the rain gear was necessary on the way to the bus stop.

Remember: you can tune in to WMC Action News 5 every morning for your own bus-stop forecast. It’ll give you an idea of how to dress the kiddos for whatever weather is thrown our way in the Mid-South. Last month, we had a casting call and kids of all ages came down in gear for all weather to help us create a huge catalog of weather scenarios. If your kids were there- look for them dressed to impress at 5:25, 5:55, 6:25 and 6:55 each and every morning!

Did you snap a pic of your child in the rain-gear this morning? If so, post your pics here! (And just for good measure, here is a pic of me going back-to-school way back in the early 90s. Got to love the patriotism, huh?)

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

