Fans wear college colors for national college colors day

To celebrate the start of college football season, the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC) is asking fans across the country to display their team's colors today in honor of National College Colors Day.

Created by CLC, which represents the trademark licensing programs of nearly 200 collegiate institutions, and has also been around for the past 13 years, College Color Day celebrates and promotes the traditions and spirit that embody the college experience.

This day is celebrated by thousands of organizations, retailers, classrooms, and millions of individuals who don their team colors and share their school spirit with friends and colleagues.

Use the hashtag, #CollegeColorsDay to post on social media and spread the word.

