Game-changing cold front gives sneak peek at fall

Low humidity… a light jacket at night… pumpkin spice EVERYTHING… sounds like fall, doesn’t it? Although the calendar officially won’t turn to fall until September 23rd, we finally have a shot at getting at least a sneak preview of autumn later this week.

This time of year, all it takes is one (as I like to call it) “Game-Changing” cold front to move through and provide us with a one-two punch of showers, storms and milder, cooler air. That is exactly what will happen over the course of the next 24-48 hours for Memphis and the Mid-South!

As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, the front will push South and replace 90s with 80s for highs. While a few strong storms may develop especially overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the right ingredients for widespread severe weather just aren’t there. That said, watch for a few heavy downpours and some lightning and thunder. Since this front will be moving air in from well to the north, expect our temperatures to only rebound into the mid and upper 80s by Friday. That is closer to average, plus a huge step down from the mid-90s we have been stuck in for the last few weeks.

So why is this such a game-changer? Because fronts like this open up the flow of cool air and disrupt the stubborn upper-level air pattern that we’ve seen. So by Friday, when a reinforcing shot of cooler Canadian air moves in, upper 80s turn into lower 80s. For an area that was sweltering for months, doesn’t that sound nice?

Final thought: Could we rebound again into the 90s? Short answer is yes—and it has happened before, even late in the season. But with low 80s for highs this weekend (and overnight lows in the 50s in the suburbs!) it makes it that much tougher.

Enjoy the break from the heat that is in store!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

