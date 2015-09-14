Great weather for great attractions!

What a weekend! Did you have a chance to enjoy it? Hopefully you spent at least a little time outside; if you didn’t, you have the next few days to soak it up as well!

With a big ridge of high pressure right on top of us, crystal clear skies started the day once again with low humidity and light winds. Thankfully, those of you who felt a bit too cool (suburbs were in the 40s this morning!) earlier will take comfort in the fact that we’ll easily top the low 80s this afternoon.

This blog today is courtesy of my brother and sister in law in town from NYC—they sure picked a heck of a weekend to visit, didn’t they? With the weather so nice, I thought we could visit some of Memphis’ best outdoor attractions. Even though we live here, sometimes it’s fun to venture out and be a tourist in your home city. Take a look—and please comment and add any that I may have missed!

-Memphis Zoo (http://www.memphiszoo.org)

-Memphis Botanic Garden (http://www.memphisbotanicgarden.com)



-Mud Island River Park (http://www.mudisland.com)

-Tom Lee Park (http://www.memphistn.gov/Government/ParksNeighborhoods/Parks/CommunityParks.aspx)

-Overton Park (http://www.overtonpark.org)

-Shelby Farms (so much to do there- farmer’s market, playgrounds, boating, and Go Ape Treetop Adventure Course)

-Memphis Metal Museum (http://www.metalmuseum.org)

-Memphis Running Tours (http://www.memphisrunningtours.com)

-Dixon Gallery & Gardens (http://www.dixon.org)

-Lichterman Nature Center (http://www.memphismuseums.org/lichterman-overview)



Don’t forget the many patios and outdoor spaces our many restaurants have! Enjoy the weather Memphis—and don’t forget to let me know if I forgot anything!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2015 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

