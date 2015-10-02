Joaquin and low pressure team up to cause major problems

The text came in Wednesday morning. “Hi Brother!”

Seeing that, I immediately realized (before I even looked at the name) that it was my sister-in-law. A quick glance down the message-thread and I see the words “best friend’s,” “bachelorette party,” and “Charleston”. Charleston…that’s right- this was the weekend that she was to head to one of my favorite cities for a weekend with her girls. But Joaquin is making sure she’s not. Let’s talk about this storm, which overnight from Thursday has strengthened to a serious category 4 hurricane.

Overnight, parts of the central Bahamas were drenched with torrential rains, heavy surf and winds up to 140 miles per hour. While the residents of those islands continue to clean up and survey the damage from Joaquin, the focus now turns to the East Coast, where flooding and storm surge is expected to reach historic levels for some areas. Believe it or not, these problems will NOT be caused by a hurricane making landfall; Joaquin is expected to stay out to sea, yet help cause not only major headaches this weekend, but potentially life-threatening flooding problems. But why?

You can thank low pressure that has drifted from the Ohio Valley to the Southeast and a stalled front along the East Coast. Low pressure that moves along a front through our neck of the woods usually is the cause for showers, storms and a change in the weather pattern as it moves in and out. But it’s all about position. You see, the winds around an area of low pressure move counter-clockwise. This one over the South is located at the upper levels of the atmosphere, which have substantial winds. The position of the low in relation to the still-warm waters of the gulf AND Hurricane Joaquin helps to draw in moisture all the way up the coast- and ahead of the storm.

So what does this mean for those areas affected? Well, places like the beautiful city of Charleston have the potential to see 1 to 2 feet of rain. Yes, I said feet! The Carolinas, Virginia and even up to NYC will see storm surge, coastal erosion and flooding rains throughout the weekend and into early next week. Flooding is the number 1 cause of death when it comes to severe weather phenomena, so we are deeply concerned.

Stay tuned as we continue to track the storm and it’s progress. You can even use your FREE Storm Track 5 Weather App to check out the forecast in your favorite East Coast city as well.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

