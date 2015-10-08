Friday weather changes in store for the Mid-South

Happy Friday-eve! As we wind down the week, we’re getting geared up for a few changes in the forecast. If your lawn has been a bit on the crunchy side lately, there may be some relief on the way tomorrow.

Hard to believe it but we’re actually in a deficit of rain right now; 4.0” below where we should be for the year. And while our friends and neighbors to the East in the Carolinas have had their hands full with devastating flooding, we could use that rain. Up to this point for the month of October, we should have seen at least ¾ of an inch of rain. Finally after a month with just a trace recorded, we’ll have a chance to get a shower or even a rumble of thunder for Friday.

We’ve been under a blocking high for the last few days. This has not only kept us dry, with the upper air pattern keeping fronts North along the rust belt, but it has also kept us very warm. Highs yesterday were closer to 90—and they’ll stay that way this afternoon as well.

What finally kicks the pattern? A cold front, and a pretty powerful one at that. It’ll move through tomorrow afternoon and spark off some rain and even a non-severe storm. While the amounts don’t look all that impressive, at this point even .10 or .20 will help.

Get ready for a very nice fall weekend here in the Mid-South. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There are a ton of events happening all across the area, so get out and enjoy!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

