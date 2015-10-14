Fire danger a concern in the Memphis metro today

There’s a saying – “nothing in life is free." And boy does that hold true when it comes to the weather. Enjoying the sun? Of course you are! But the dry and breezy conditions come with a price- fire danger.

As of today, we’re 4.68” BELOW average for the year when it comes to precipitation. Is your lawn a little well, crunchy? We haven’t had much in the way of any real precipitation this month.

So far in October:

We have received: 0.03”

Normal value by this date: 1.35”

That’s quite a deficit!

With such dry conditions over the Mid-South, fire danger becomes a concern when the winds kick up. Without any moisture on or in the ground, anything that sparks off can quickly spread and create disastrous results. Now the good news is that each evening this week when the temperatures drop, the moisture in the air increases (humidity) and fire conditions subside. The problem resurfaces again in the daytime when the sun and increasing temperatures DECREASE the moisture in the air. Afternoon humidity levels could be as low as 20%.

How can we prevent problems? Well for one thing, do NOT flick cigarettes out of your car; it’s just a bad idea, let alone illegal. Also, limit your work with anything flammable outdoors. Feel like grilling out on these cool nights? Wait until after dark or at least make sure you are away from your house by several feet, especially those with real wood siding.

We’ll do our best to monitor the situation and update you on the winds and fire conditions. While we will certainly enjoy the sunshine, I say—bring on the rain!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

