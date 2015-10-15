A fall trip to Cleveland, TN just got a little sweeter

Hey Memphis- Road-trip alert! Things just got a little sweeter in Cleveland, TN, where an M&M'S World pop-up store is celebrating a ribbon cutting tomorrow at 10 a.m. From cool dispensers to kitchenware and jewelry to the sweet chocolate itself, many of the same items available at the flagship store in New York City will be available for sale. And here’s an added bonus: specialty “Made in Cleveland” items will be on special to benefit the MainStreet Cleveland community organization which helps with the revitalization and promotion of historic downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland is the home of Cherokee National Forest, the Museum at Five Points and the Ocoee Regional Nature Center. Historic downtown Cleveland is also a fun way to spend some time exploring the hilly, ridge-laden terrain of Eastern Tennessee.

Located about 5 ½ hours from downtown Memphis, the city is the home of the candy maker’s plant, which opened in 1979. In 2013, Mars completed a $67 million dollar expansion on the facility, enabling the production of 330 million M&M's per day and 72 tons of Twix in 12 hours.

M&M'S World Cleveland store hours are Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., now through November 1, 2015. For more information about the M&M'S World Cleveland pop-up store, follow the brand on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mmsworld) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/mmsworldstores).

