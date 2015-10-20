The original Nintendo turns 30

Want to feel old? Well here you go: The original Nintendo Entertainment System or NES- turned the big 3-0 this week. That’s right, Mario, Luigi, and that Koopa-Troopa leader, Bowser are three decades old!

These days video games are in 3D and HD, come packaged as Blu-ray, and are many times even played on our smart phones. Hard to believe how far entertainment technology has come in the last 30 years.

The NES was released on October 18th, 1985 in New York City only, to pick up on the holiday shopping season. It was also exclusively on sale in the largest US market as a test to see if it would do well. 50,000 units and 1 Christmas season later, it went nationwide and sold nearly 30 million consoles by the time it was discontinued in 1995.

I remember the day my parents first bought me Nintendo; it was the final day of my 2nd grade school year, and it was a present for a great year of good grades and (relatively!) good behavior. I didn’t think I could contain myself in line at Toys R Us that afternoon, as I held tightly to the NES “Action Set” – you know, the one that came with Super Mario Brothers and Duck Hunt?

I wouldn’t say I was addicted (my parents ALWAYS made sure I finished my schoolwork and chores first, before playing) but I definitely spent a lot of time rescuing Princess Toadstool (I know today she’s known as Peach, but I refuse to accept that!), exploring Hyrule, throwing 90-mph pitches on NES Baseball and watching that goofy dog laugh every time I missed a target in Duck Hunt!

Today my original NES is still working, although you will probably have to spend about 10 minutes blowing on each cartridge to get it to play. I hope to keep it around for my kids one day, as a reminder of how like so many things in life, even video games can be superior in their simplest and purest form.

My “top 5” list of NES games:

-Super Mario 3

-Super Mario 2

-The Legend of Zelda

-Castlevania 2

-Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game

What were your favorite games and favorite memories of the original Nintendo? Let me know on my Facebook.

