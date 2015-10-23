Strongest hurricane ever roars toward Mexican coast

This morning, Hurricane Patricia officially became the strongest cyclone ever recorded in history. How strong? Try 200 miles-per-hour! This monster hurricane is poised to make landfall right across major Mexican tourist spots late this afternoon into early this evening.

The National Hurricane Center used the phrase "strongest hurricane on record" when comparing Patricia to every other storm recorded in the Atlantic and Pacific Basins. As of Friday morning, it was moving NNW at 12 mph. With that track, it’s heartbreaking to know that this storm will most likely be one of- if not- the most catastrophic hurricane in recent history. In addition the torrential rain and damaging wind, 40-foot waves along the coast could produce life-threatening flash-flooding. Due to all this and more, the Mexican government has declared a state of emergency.

Hotels and resorts have thankfully already begun the evacuation process, and all tourists as of this morning were being moved inland and away from the coast.

Hurricane warnings have been posted the last few days from Punta San Telmo to San Blas, a highly popular tourist area that includes Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo. ACONCAGUA, the Mexican national water commission is watching the coast carefully for what could be massive coastal erosion.

Although a few changes are definitely possible between now and when Patricia slams the shore later today, it is expected to make landfall as a category 5. Nearly 20 inches of rain could fall across the coast and inland.

Believe it or not, a few rain-bands from what will be the remnants of Patricia will have the potential to move into the Mid-South next week. DON’T WORRY- nothing about it will be hurricane-like. Instead, some much-needed rain could move in by Tuesday and Wednesday, putting a healthy cap on the drought we’ve been experiencing. Severe weather? It's possible, so we are keeping a close eye on next week for sure.

Our entire team of meteorologists are continuing to monitor the rapidly developing situation in Mexico, along with the always-important Mid-South weather in your neighborhood. Check back for frequent updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

