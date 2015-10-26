A cool rainy Monday across the Memphis metro

Light rain will continue this afternoon and evening across the entire Memphis metro area. While we're not expecting anything too heavy or steady, it will impact the afternoon and evening commute, so pack a little patience and budget a little extra time.

While Sunday provided us with 0.62" of rain (measured at Memphis International Airport) today will give us a shot at least 0.50" to as much as an inch to our South along the MS/TN border and down I-55. For the year, we're still over five inches below where we need to be, so while this rain is of course a great thing, we still need plenty of it to make a dent in our deficit.

With the remnants of Patricia still churning off the Louisiana coast, expect showers to remain in the forecast through Tuesday and Tuesday evening, with temperatures in the 60s for highs, and mid to upper 50s for lows.

Looking for sun? We might see a few rays by Wednesday when this system pulls out of here; otherwise expect full sun to return by Thursday.

