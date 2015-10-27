Rain continues across the Mid-South today

Rain- steady and moderate at times, will continue throughout the day here across the Mid-South. Another 1/2 inch to inch is possible before the end of the day. While severe weather and flooding is not a concern for the afternoon, the roads have been wet all morning, and there were many accidents along the main highways and parkways during Tuesday morning's commute.

The rain is moving in from the South, as the remnants of what once was Hurricane Patricia moves North and East. Bands of rain will continue into the early evening, so the afternoon commute could be especially tough. Precipitation should turn off overnight tonight, and the clearing will begin Wednesday. Expect sunshine and low 70s to return late in the day tomorrow and into Thursday as well.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

