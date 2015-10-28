The Mid-South's top 5 haunted places

Stories of lingering spirits and unexplained phenomena have captured the attention of Mid-Southerners for decades. For your Halloween treat, here are the top 5 haunted places in the Mid-South.

1.) Singleton Community Center - Bartlett

Originally constructed in the 1930's as an addition to an older school building, the Singleton Community Center is now used for public activities. However, it is not the public usage which has people talking. The apparitions of multiple young girls, as well as a dark shadowy figure, have been seen and reported by multiple employees and eyewitnesses over the last three decades, dating back to the 1980's.

One of the more popular sightings is a young girl dressed in 1950's style clothing. She has appeared and then vanished several times...even speaking to employees on occasion.

Additionally, laughter of unseen children has been heard and reported in various areas of the building late at night when no children are in the building.

2.) Magnolia Manor - Bolivar

A beautiful pre-Civil War antebellum mansion, which one hosted Civil War Generals Grant and Sherman, boasts of its connection with one of the most popular times in our nation's history. On the other hand, the Bed and Breakfast is a popular destination for the spirits which have been reported to still remain on the grounds and in the home.

Although multiple encounters with several spirits within the mansion have been reported and captured on EVP's and ADV's by paranormal investigators, the spirits appear to be friendly and have never harmed anyone. They often move objects or touch guests of the home to reveal their presence.

One apparition is of a short female who appears to be wearing an apron over an old fashioned dress. Another female has appeared who wears a Victorian style dress and has been rumored to pull the covers off guests while they sleep.

Additionally, others have claimed a female resident ghosts sits and rocks in a rocking chair and carries a candle for lighting.

3.) Ruffin Theater - Covington

Cast members have reported mannequins moving as if they were human, unusual happenings with lights and sound, and of course...the scary trek up the small, dark flight of stairs to the prop room.

The Ruffin Theater was built in 1924 on the site of a turn-of-the-century skating rink. The original structure burned in 1936 and William F. Ruffin rebuilt it...therefore, giving it the name Ruffin Theater.

Throughout the years, cast members and volunteers have shared stories and memories about objects moving, ghostly voices, and frequent sightings in the balcony

4.) Western State Mental Health Institute - Bolivar

Now standing as a mere reminder of the days where shock therapy, chaining, lobotomies, and medieval-like torture ruled the day at Western State Mental Health Institute, the old buildings and tales that accommodate them have become a staple in Hardeman County and the Mid-South.

In its prime of days, WMHI was packed full of legitimately insane individuals as well as those who were rebellious and unconventional. However, many of those individuals died from the methods of treatment used at the facility and countless of those patients....who were not claimed by their families....are buried in unmarked graves on the grounds of the facility.

Present and former staff members as well as patients testify and report encounters with ghosts and those who still actively haunt and reside on the old grounds. The buildings hold secret underground tunnels and equipment that still remain in place where they were left when employees walked away after the closure of the building and building of the new facility. Perhaps not everyone has walked away.

5.) Woodruff-Fontaine House (Memphis)

Although a female entity, believed to be former owner Molly Woodruff, has been helpful and inviting to guests and those in the home, there have been reports a male entity is not so nice.

Staff members have reported Molly has a love of sitting on her bed, located on the second floor of the home, and impressions within the bed is often seen as evidence of her presence. She has also appeared to staff and kindly explained the furniture was not located where it should be and implied it should be placed back in its original location.

Like a typical southern lady hostess, she often wanders the mansion and follows people around to check on them.

However, encounters in the parlor and third floor with an unfriendly male entity is a different experience. At one time it was reported this male ripped the necklace off a staff member with hostile force.

Whether you believe in ghosts, goblins or spooks, four out of five of these places are accessible to the public and welcome you to come and explore the possibilities of a world beyond this one. All locations, with the exception of Western State Mental Health Institute (which is owned by the State of Tennessee) have been certified as haunted by Memphis MidSouth Ghost Hunters. You can also hear audio evidence of paranormal existence captured by the Memphis MidSouth Ghost Hunters by visiting their website.

