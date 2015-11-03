Chance to see Northern Lights in the Mid-South slips away

While showers and storms may be a few days away from the Mid-South, a storm of a different nature was all the talk last night.

A G3, or strong solarmagnetic storm, helped to create the possibility that Mid-Southerners could see the Aurora Borealis, otherwise known as the Northern Lights, from their front porches.

The green line you see slicing through the Mid-South on the accompanied graphic shows just how far South it was possible for the Northern Lights to be visible.

Unfortunately with overnight fog and cloud cover, conditions just weren’t right this time around. A clear sky, preferably away from the city, is what you need for proper Aurora Borealis viewing.

So—maybe next time. But when would next time be? Well, keep in mind it isn't often areas this far South to see this phenomena.

That said, what we need to look for would be a CME, or coronal-mass-ejection solar flare. A CME is a sudden burst of energy released from the sun that releases radiation. When it’s strong, this area of the country may see a red-aurora in the sky.

The last time that happened was October of 2011.

While rare, we can indeed enjoy one of the most beautiful space-weather events that can occur; we just need the right conditions. Stay tuned, because the next time one of these beauties is predicted, we’ll be the first to let you know!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

