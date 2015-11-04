Emergency responders break ground on new building

For years, Hardeman County EMS employees have been forced to park ambulances outside in the weather. While the EMS department struggled to provide life saving care from a building inadequate for its needs, the City of Bolivar faced its own struggled of needing an additional fire station on the West End of the city. Wednesday, the two came together to break ground on the building which will meet both needs.

The nearly 20,000 square foot building will be largely an EMS building that will house ambulances, equipment, crews, and daily operations.

One third of the building will house a West Bolivar fire station for the City of Bolivar Fire Department.

The building carries a price tag of approximately $600,000. The county will fund 2/3 of the expense with the City of Bolivar picking up the other third.

Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain said the new work schedules the county has created with EMS personnel will save an estimated $150,000 a year, which will provide for the county's portion of the debt.

Ambulances currently are parked outside in the weather due to not fitting through the bay doors at the EMS building. Oxygen tanks are stored in an outside container due to no space inside and one shower serves all crew members on duty for each shift. When winter weather hits, ambulances must run or be hooked to a generator because medications kept on board must remain at a specific temperature.

The new building will provide enough space for ambulances to be parked inside as well as equipment to be stored inside the building, which eliminates the current issues.

Construction on the new building is expected to be completed shortly after the first of the new year.

