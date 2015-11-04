'Everyday heroes' get their own parking space

It began as a suggestion. Now, on Thursday morning, some special individuals will receive their own parking spaces on county property.

Residents of Hardeman County asked Mayor Jimmy Sain to designate parking spaces for veterans and first responders. Sain agreed.

The county has obtained a total of four signs and at least one will be placed at the Hardeman County Courthouse.

"I'm not sure where I am going to put all of them yet, but I will put one at the courthouse," Sain said.

Sain said he is proud the citizens asked for the signs and he is looking forward to putting them up.

"When I go to work everyday, it reminds me to be thankful for our veterans," Sain said. "They're not all our heroes. You can't name everybody but they are our everyday heroes of Hardeman County."

