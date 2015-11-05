Students praise life-changing bus driver at final stop

It was the last stop for one Durham school bus driver, and it ended up being one of the most emotional stops she's ever experienced.

As DeAnn Sharkey pulled to her last bus stop at Bartlett Gap Drive in Bartlett, she was greeted with roses, gifts, and lots of hugs and tears. For Sharkey, her route on Thursday afternoon was the last route for her before she goes to another job.

Sharkey made an incredibly powerful impact on the students she bused to and from school every day.

"She picks them up each day with a beaming smile, waves to the parents, and toots her horn as she drives away. She goes above and beyond in all areas," parent Amy VanderLinden said. "We are her last stop at the end of the day, and I don't know how she is still smiling and so cheerful when she drops them off."

VanderLinden said Sharkey even brought balloons, a stuffed animal, and a bag of gifts for her daughter when she had surgery.

"She has made a hugely positive difference in our children's school experience," VanderLinden said. "She comforted my kindergartner several times when she was upset about leaving home."

Sharkey said she wanted to be a bus driver to make a difference. After working in the sheriff's department, she saw the impact of not having a good childhood for many adults. She wanted to do something about it.

"I wanted to make a difference on the front end instead of the back end," Sharkey said. "I didn't know I had made this much of a difference. I didn't know they cared so much about me."

For parents like VanderLinden, having a bus driver who cares about her children in the way Sharkey has done makes all the difference.

"Ms. Sharkey has been a ray of light in their lives. She has even driven back to our house when she saw that our dog had gotten out and was down the street," VanderLinden said.

For the children who ride the bus, the driver's seat may never seem the same without Ms. Sharkey.

