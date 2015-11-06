Christmas dilemma: When to decorate?

The goblins, ghouls, and cobwebs have come down and we begin to enjoy pumpkins, turkeys, pilgrims and.....Christmas lights? Wait! Christmas lights before Thanksgiving? Yes. It's true.

The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center arrived Friday and crews put it in place. Additionally, stores pack shelves full of Christmas decor and gift items, seemingly breezing past Thanksgiving entirely. Eager Christmas fans begin lighting up porches and bringing out nativity scenes.

Many argue the holiday, which is celebrated as a religious holiday for Christians, has been commercialized and strayed from its meaning.

On the other hand, others argue celebration begins too early when it comes to homes being decorated. They say Thanksgiving is overlooked and not given a lot of attention.

The dilemma: When is it appropriate to begin decorating your home for Christmas?

There are four different views on Christmas decorating:

1.) Decorate for Christmas AFTER Thanksgiving - Give each holiday its time and recognition.

2.) The week BEFORE Thanksgiving - You need the extra time to put all the decorations up and get into the spirit of the holiday.

3.) November 1 is officially Christmas! - It's the holiday "season." You love the holidays, and it is time to sing carols and watch Christmas movies. Decorations go up on the 1st.

4.) Don't decorate - You may too much money is spent on decorations that could be spent on other things.

According to Good Housekeeping's 10 Holiday Etiquette Tips, the official time to begin decorating for Christmas is as soon as Santa goes by in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. If Good Housekeeping is correct, you should hold your excitement a bit longer and wait until after your turkey on Thanksgiving has been gobbled down. But then again, perhaps it is all a personal choice and preference.

