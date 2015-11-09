Cadbury the cat helps Kmart shoppers fight childhood cancer

Kmart teamed up with St. Jude to provide Christmas shoppers with an opportunity to help fight against childhood cancer. The fun and creative commercial captures the spirit of life found at St. Jude. As an extra incentive, Kmart has brought in the dangerously adorable cat named Cadbury to help.

The campaign is called "The Giving Hat" and Kmart guarantees a minimum donation of $50,000 to St. Jude from each hat sold between 11/8/15 and 12/31/15. One dollar from ever hat sold will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The Giving Hat" is sold exclusively at Kmart or online.

The winter knit hats come in a one-size-fits-all style and are embroidered with messages inspired by St. Jude patients and their families. Customers can choose from "Smile," "Laugh a lot," and "Give Thanks."

The commercial features Memphis' own Cadbury, a white Himalayan Persian cat owned by WMC Action News 5's Kendall Kirkham. Cadbury is seen in the commercial "cheerfully" sporting his own Giving Hat.

Mobile users: Click here to see the commercial

Cadbury is certainly no stranger to the camera. This is his fourth commercial. He has also been in numerous print ads for Pier 1 and is featured on the bottle of a pet stain/odor remover. Cadbury has been a star for Western Union, Samsung, and TXU Energy. Now, he can add helping Kmart fight cancer with St Jude to his resume.

Copyright 2015 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.