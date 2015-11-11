Severe storms possible tonight

While plenty of sun and mild temperatures met us this morning, we are on the lookout for strong to severe storms to move through the Mid-South this evening. While the tornado threat is low, the threat for heavy rain, wind and frequent lightning and thunder is there.

Timing: Storms approach the Memphis metro area by 6pm and move through during the evening hours. By midnight, showers and storms should move out and the clearing process will begin.

Thursday morning will start out already clear and much cooler, with lows in the 40s. Expect clear and chilly conditions over the weekend as well!

Your Storm Track 5 weather team will continue to monitor and keep you updated throughout the day with updates, hour-by-hour outlooks and live radar. We're working hard to keep you ahead of any severe weather!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2015 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.