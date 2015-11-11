Honoring our heroes: West TN's Medal of Honor Recipients

Of the 3,512 Medals of Honor awarded in the history of the United States, seven people from West Tennessee have received the award.

The Medal of Honor is the highest award for valor in action against an enemy force that any individual serving with the United States military can receive. Generally, the President of the United States presents the medal to its recipient in the name of Congress.

On July 25, 1963, Congress established a set of guidelines under which the Medal of Honor could be awarded. According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, the criteria are as follows:

While engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States While engaged in military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force or, While serving with friendly forces engaged in armed conflict against an opposing armed force in which the United States is not a belligerent party.

Most individuals receive the Medal of Honor posthumously, since many lose their life in battle for the actions they receive the Medal of Honor in recognition of.

According to the Medal of Honor Historical Society of the United States, there have been 3,512 Medals of Honor awarded with just less than half of them being awarded for actions during the four years of the Civil War. The second most awarded were for actions during World War II, with 471.

Only 78 Medal of Honor Recipients are still living today. Here are the seven from West Tennessee.

1.) Allen James Greer - US Army, Second Lieutenant.

4th U.S. Infantry Division

Issued MOH 3/10/1902

Born in Memphis, TN

Campaign: Philippine Insurrection

He charged alone against an insurgent outpost with his pistol, killing one, wounding two, and capturing three insurgents with their rifles and equipment.

2.) Joseph B. Adkinson, US Army, Sergeant.

119th Infantry, 30th Division, Company C

Born in Egypt, TN

Issued MOH: 12/31/1919

Campaign: WWI

When murderous machine gun fire at a range of 50 yards made it impossible for his platoon to advance, and caused the platoon to take cover, Sgt. Adkinson alone--with the greatest intrepidity--rushed across the 50 yards of open ground directly into the face of the hostile machine gun. He kicked the gun from the parapet into the enemy trench, and at the point of his bayonet, captured the three men manning the gun. The gallantry and quick decision of this soldier enabled the platoon to resume its advance.

3.) James Ernest Karnes, US Army, Sergeant

117th Infantry, 30th Division, Company D

Born in Arlington, TN in 1889

Issued MOH: 12/31/1919

Campaign: WWI

During an advance, his company was held up by a machine gun, which was enfilading the line. Accompanied by another soldier, he advanced against this position and succeeded in reducing the nest by killing three and capturing seven of the enemy and their guns.

4.) James Alton Gardner, US Army, First Lieutenant

327th Infantry, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne

Born in Dyersburg, TN

Campaign: Vietnam

First Lieutenant Gardner's platoon was advancing to relieve a company of the 1st Battalion that had been pinned down for several hours by a large enemy force in the village of My Canh, Vietnam. The enemy occupied a series of strongly fortified and concealed bunker positions.

While under heavy enemy fire, Gardner charged through gunfire across a rice paddy.

When he reached the first bunker, he destroyed it with a grenade. He then dashed to the second bunker and blew it up with another grenade. Then, he crawled swiftly along the dike of a rice paddy, reached the third bunker, and was attacked by an enemy gunner.

Gardner instantly returned fire and killed the enemy gunner. Following the seizure of the main enemy position, he reorganized the platoon to continue the attack.

Advancing to the new assault position, the platoon was pinned down by an enemy machine gun in a fortified bunker.

Gardner immediately collected several grenades and charged the enemy position, firing his rifle as he advanced to neutralize the defenders. He dropped a grenade into the bunker and vaulted beyond.

As the bunker blew up, he came under fire again. Rolling into a ditch to gain cover, he moved toward the new source of fire. Nearing the position, he leaped from the bunker, but with a last valiant effort, he staggered forward and destroyed the bunker and its defenders with a grenade. Although he fell dead on the rim of the bunker, his extraordinary actions inspired the men of his platoon to resume the attack, which they eventually won.

5.) Walter Keith Singleton, US Marine Corps, Sergeant

9th Marines, 3rd Division, Company A, 1st Battalion

Born in Memphis, TN

Campaign: Vietnam

Sgt. Singleton's company was conducting combat operations when the lead platoon received intense small arms, automatic weapons, rocket, and mortar fire from a well entrenched enemy force. As the company fought its way forward, the extremely heavy enemy fire caused numerous friendly casualties.

Sensing the need for early treatment of the wounded, Sgt. Singleton quickly moved from his relatively safe position in the rear of the foremost point of the advance and made numerous trips through the enemy killing zone to move the injured men out of the danger area.

Noting that a large part of the enemy fire was coming from a hedgerow, he seized a machinegun and assaulted the key enemy location, delivering devastating fire as he advanced. He forced his way through the hedgerow directly into the enemy strong point.

Although he was mortally wounded, his fearless attack killed 8 of the enemy and drove the remainder from the hedgerow.

Sgt. Singleton's bold actions completely disorganized the enemy defense and saved the lives of many of his comrades.

6.) George Grant, US Army, Sergeant

18th U.S. Infantry, Company E

Born in Raleigh, TN

Campaign: Indian War Campaigns

MOH citation reads: "Bravery, energy and perseverance, involving much suffering and privation through attacks by hostile Indians, deep snows, etc., while voluntarily carrying dispatches.

7.) Jesse Whitfield Covington, US Navy, Ship's Cook Third Class

Born in Haywood County

MOH issued: 12/31/1918

Campaign: WWI

For extraordinary heroism following internal explosion of the Florence H. The sea in the vicinity of wreckage was covered by a mass of boxes of smokeless powder, which were repeatedly exploding.

Jesse, of the U.S.S. Stewart, plunged overboard to rescue a survivor who was surrounded by powder boxes and too exhausted to help himself, fully realizing that similar powder boxes in the vicinity were continually exploding and that he was thereby risking his life in saving the life of another.

To learn more about the Medal of Honor and other recipients of the medal, you can visit the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and Medal of Honor Historical Society of the United States.

To learn about Medal of Honor recipients from all across the state of Tennessee, visit Home of Heroes.

To all veterans who have served and are currently serving, THANK YOU !

