Warnings canceled; flash flood watch remains

Tornado Watch issued for all the counties in red until 9 p.m. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until Wednesday morning as the threat for flash flooding continues, although, the risk also seems to be diminishing. Flash Flood warnings have been issued until 10:30 p.m. for Craighead, Greene County and Clay County in Eastern Arkansas and Crittenden County in Eastern Arkansas. Flash Flood warnings have also been issued for Northeastern Coahoma County and Tunica County in Northwestern Mississippi.

A tornado watch for the WMC Action News 5 coverage area issued earlier has been canceled.

Tornado Watch issued for the following areas:

Arkansas

Cross Co., Mississippi Co., Crittenden, Co., Lee Co., St. Francis

Mississippi

Coahoma Co., Panola, Co., Tallahatchie Co.,, Tunica Co.,, DeSoto Co., Quitman Co., Tate Co., Yalobusha Co.

Tennessee

Shelby Co.

A Tornado Watch means conditions exist that could allow a tornado to form. It does not mean a tornado has been spotted anywhere in these areas.

In West Memphis, viewers reported hearing tornado sirens. The sirens were turned on as a test to make sure they were working, Crittenden County Sheriff's Department said.

