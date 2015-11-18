'Haunted' pre-Civil War mansion closes to public due to family illness

The mark historians said General Sherman left on the handrail with his sword. (SOURCE: Charles Schrimsher/Bolivar Bulletin Times)

The beautiful and historic Magnolia Manor, nestled just off Court Square in Bolivar, Tennessee, has opened its doors--and its ghosts--to visitors and paranormal investigators for more than two decades as a bed and breakfast.

Now, the doors to the public have closed and the home will serve exclusively as the private residence of the owners.

82-year-old Elaine Cox and 92-year-old Tom Gatti own the home.

The owners' son, Gregg Rivers, posted the announcement on Facebook November 12.

We're closing Magnolia Manor due to illness in the family. If you have reservations already they will be honored. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please, do NOT call Magnolia Manor. Please respect our privacy. Web sites including Facebook pages will be deleted in the next couple of weeks.

Earlier this year, the family announced the home would be hosting its last annual "Ghost Tour," which began in 2005 and featured the downstairs of the home, the grounds, and other historic places in the town.

The pre-Civil War antebellum mansion, which once hosted Civil War Generals Ulysses S.Grant and William Tecumseh Sherman, boasts of its connection with one of the most popular times in our nation's history.

A mark on the rail leading up the staircase is a favorite of visitors, because it is said to be a gash left by the sword of General Sherman. Historians said General Sherman made the comment 'All women and children in the south needed to be exterminated,' in front of Mrs. Miller, the owner of the home at the time.

Mrs. Miller then ran out of the room in tears and was found by General Grant. When discovering what had left his hostess in tears, Grant reportedly made Sherman apologize to Mrs. Miller, and he stomped up the staircase in anger, slashing the rail with his sword on his way up.

The bed and breakfast was recently named one of the Mid-South's top 5 most haunted places.

Copyright 2015 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.