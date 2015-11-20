Clinton makes first Tennessee campaign stop in Memphis

Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton met with the mother and father of Darrius Stewart while she visited Memphis on Friday.

Mid-Southerners will flock to the polls to vote in the presidential primary on Tuesday, March 1, also known as Super Tuesday. For those of you who will be making your way to the polls, here is what you need to know.

Virgie Banks, Shelby County Democratic Women president, waits outside to see Hillary Clinton. She also has a corsage from a Hillary supporter that Banks will give to Clinton. (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Hillary Clinton became the second presidential hopeful to make a stop in the Mid-South as she addressed approximately 1,500 supporters at LeMoyne-Owen College on Friday.

"I loved coming to Memphis in the past," Clinton said. "I didn't live too far away for a long time--just across the river."

The trip became Clinton's second visit to the campus, following a 1993 visit as First Lady. She drew on those times during her message and called for a return to the economic practices of her husband's administration.

"We had 23 million new jobs, incomes had risen for everybody--the top, the middle, working folks, poor people--and then, along came another Republican president," Clinton said. "I know how hard this job is. I've seen it up close and personal."

Clinton also struck down the idea of a tax increase. Instead she called for increase in wages.

"I'm running for president to get the economy working for everybody," Clinton said. "We deserve a raise increase; not a tax increase."

She concentrated largely on the economy, student loan debt, income disparity, as well as fighting terrorism and national security.

"Around the world, we have to show leadership and keep our country and friends and allies safe," Clinton said. "I will do everything in my power as your president to keep this country safe, but we've got to do what works."

She provided her solution to fight the terrorists.

"We need to isolate them, defeat them on the ground, defeat them in the air, and defeat them online."

Clinton also emphasized many of her campaign platforms, focusing on her work as a senator in New York during 9/11, her accomplishments, and the continued need for equal rights. She also talked about how she negotiated a peace deal between Hamas and Israel, emphasizing the need for unity around the world.

"We can be stronger when we stand together," Clinton said. "I think one of America's great assets is its diversity."

"A lot of the human rights, civil rights, women's rights, gay rights are also under attack by our Republican friends," she said.

Clinton spoke about helping the first responders of the 9/11 attacks receive medical care when she was senator, her desire to end the "era of mass incarceration," her support of the Affordable Care Act, as well as her desire to focus on the New College Compact.

"We need to make sure all our people, young and not so young, are well prepared for the future," Clinton said. "That is why I created the New College Compact, so you do not have to borrow money to pay tuition."

She said the plan allows students to refinance their student loans.

"You can refinance your house or your car, you should be able to refinance your college tuition," Clinton said.

Another issue she briefly touched on was high prescription drug costs.

"I will also make it very clear that we're going to go after these high prescription drug costs," she said, noting the United States has the highest in the world.

Clinton also talked about the Darrius Stewart investigation. She even met with Stewart's mother and father.

LeMoyne-Owen president Andrea Lewis Miller said she was pleased to have Clinton choose their campus to host her event. Before the event started, she encouraged the students attending to listen to Clinton's message.

"I hope you pay close attention to what Hillary Clinton has to say. This is a great opportunity for you to hear from someone who has been First Lady. She has been a United States Senator, and she could very well be our first female president of the United States," Miller told the crowd, speaking specifically to the students.

Prior to Clinton taking the stage, State Representative Ramesh Akbari addressed the crowd and gave several reasons why she was supporting Clinton for president.

"She stood behind first responders when our country was at its weakest," Akbari said. "She had to repair our image after those dark and terrible Bush days. I support Hillary Clinton because she is a fighter for all--for men, women, children, all of us."

Clinton's message was also well received by local party leaders.

"I thought she was very knowledgeable and inspirational. She had lots of energy. Her focus on issues that impact every segment of our society was on point," said Virgie Banks, Shelby County Democratic Women president. "She is concerned about the middle class. Overall, it was a great speech. Her speech was well received."

Clinton's stop in Memphis was the first in Tennessee for her campaign. She left Memphis heading for Nashville. Her visits in Memphis and Nashville take her to historically black Tennessee colleges: LeMoyne-Owen College and Fisk University.

The Tennessee campaign trail comes just four months ahead of the Democratic Primary in March.

"We want to keep our country moving with confidence and optimism in the future," Clinton said. "I'm going to campaign in Tennessee to try and turn it blue in November."

