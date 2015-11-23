A dry start, wet finish to Thanksgiving

20s this morning? It’s true! If you left your house at all before 9 a.m., you knew how unseasonably cold it was in the Mid-South!

Believe it or not, we were colder than these typically frigid cities:

-NYC

-Boston

-Portland, ME

-Casper, WY

-Denver, CO (received snow already this season too!)

Thankfully, the sun is out in full force today, and the winds aren’t strong. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid and upper 50s for much of the area.

Of course, Thanksgiving and the travel week are on everyone’s mind. Let’s start with the good news: Wednesday will be GREAT for travel, and Thanksgiving could be closer to 70 than 60, under partly cloudy skies.

Now the bad: the set-up is for a rainy, even stormy Friday. In fact, if you were teetering on possibly doing much of your shopping on-line, the weather just might push you over the edge.

We’ll have a strong low-pressure system work its way over the Rockies and move down the plains on Thursday. Ahead of this, expect a ton of moisture flowing up from the Gulf of Mexico. That Southern flow will make it breezy and warm Thursday with increased humidity. By Friday, the amount of moisture available over us will be pretty high for this time of year. As the front moves through, expect light rain to become heavier and steadier by evening. Saturday and even the first part of Sunday could be rather chilly and rainy as well.

What this means: if you have plans to travel or have friends and relatives planning to travel here, pay close attention to the forecast for AFTER Thanksgiving. We’ll be updating you on road and air-travel conditions all week long.

