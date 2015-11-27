5-year-old girl helps catch thief

Kenneth Milligan is charged with multiple felonies after a 5-year-old helped identify him in a restaurant theft. (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

At the young age of 5 years old, one granddaughter's keen eye and attention to detail helped investigators catch a thief who stole a money bag from a local restaurant within hours of the crime.

Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, officers arrived at Kelly's Restaurant for a report of theft. The owner of the restaurant told police she had placed the money bag and her 5-year-old granddaughter in the back seat of her vehicle and stepped back inside the store briefly. Once going back into the store, Kenneth Milligan walked outside the restaurant, opened the door, grabbed the money bag and fled.

Investigators said the owner told them her granddaughter "seen the man that took her granny's money bag" while she was in the backseat.

The girl gave an accurate and good description of the Milligan. Investigators used the description given by the 5-year-old, along with employees of the store, and combined it with surveillance video footage from a nearby fast food restaurant to identify Milligan. Officers located Milligan within hours of the theft at a local residence.

Investigators and the restaurant owner said the child was calm the entire time and was able to tell a detective what she saw and describe the man, even down to the glasses he was wearing.

"She said he was a black man wearing brown glasses," the press release said.

When officers found Milligan, he was wearing those same brown glasses. They also found the money.

He was positively identified by the owner, employees, and the alert 5-year-old granddaughter.

Milligan was arrested and charged with multiple felony charges.

