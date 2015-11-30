Mid-South players represent their schools in Mr. Football awards

For the 31st year, high school's stand out athletes have been recognized and presented with the Mr. Football Awards. For the ninth consecutive year, NFL's Tennessee Titans have been a part of it. The awards were presented Monday and several of the Mid-South's area football stars brought home the gold, with others being named runner-up.

Haywood County's Emmit Gooden, White Station's Dillon Mitchell and St. George's Independent School's Chase Hayden all brought home first place in their divisions and have earned the title of Mr. Football. Whitehaven's Delvin Salter, St. George's Independent School's Jacob Still, Trezevant High School's Cordarrian Richardson, and Christian Brothers High School's Austin Lee received runner-up in their divisions.

Gooden brought home the Class 4A Lineman title, beating out Cade Mays of Knoxville Catholic High School. Gooden is am 18-yea-old senior and is a 6'3'', 285 lbs strongside defensive end.

He is the younger brother of Mississippi State alumni Jarvis Varnado, who went on to play for the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in 2012-2013.

Gooden has been named Tennessee District 15-AA defensive player of the year as a sophomore and is rated the state's number 1 prospect for the Class of 2016. In his sophomore year alone, he racked up 70 tackles, including 32 for a loss and nine sacks. That performance helped him capture the attention of many coaches around the nation, including several SEC teams.

He had a 10-week commitment to the University of Tennessee in 2014, but then reopened his recruitment process and decommitted to the Vols. He has received offers from multiple teams, including LSU, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi State.

Dillon Mitchell is a 6'2'', 185 lbs senior wide receiver at White Station High School with an average of 102.8 yards per game. He has put up 1,233 yards this year with 70 catches and 18 receiving touchdowns.

He brought home the Mr. Football title for Class 6A Back, defeating Oakland High School's Jacoby Stevens.

As a senior, he has 652 yards on 43 carries.

He committed to Oregon on November 4, 2014.

During this year's performance against Arlington, he had an impressive six touchdowns, with rushes for 80, 77, and 85 yards combined with receptions of 5 and 31 yards for touchdowns. Those were in addition to a 100 yard interception return that put White Station up 49-35.

Chase Hayden is a junior at St. George Independent School and brought home the Mr. Football title in Division II-A at running back. He is a University of Tennessee commit, following in his father's footsteps. His father, Aaron Hayden, is a former UT running back. Hayden is 5'11'' and 185 lbs. He has put up a total of 705 rushing yards on 83 carries. He averages 117.5 rushing yards per game and has put up 10 touchdowns, eight rushing. Additionally, he has put up 144 yards in four kickoff returns.

TSSAA said, in a press release from the Tennessee Titans, they were thankful and excited about the opportunity the Titans organization has given high school football players to be recognized in this way.

"We are obviously excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the ninth consecutive year," Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA, said. "They have helped make the recognition of these 68 student-athletes, their families and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA."

