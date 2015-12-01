Decorating contest winner donates winnings to St Jude

The winner of this year's Downtown Memphis Holiday Decoration Contest is donating their winnings to help fight childhood cancer, and they have a challenge for all business winners.

Unofficial brought home this year's prize of $1,500, which will be turned over to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The relative newcomer to the Downtown business landscape moved in May 2015 to 73 Union Avenue from Hernando, Mississippi. The Co-Founder and CEO of the company said it was all about doing something special for the area.

"Being new to the area, we wanted to make sure that our holiday display was something special and that it showed the same attention to detail that our day-to-day marketing work does," Unofficial Co-Founder and CEO Jesse Hunt said.

The Downtown web design and digital marketing agency produced a display on the outside featuring an all-white snowscape made of foam board, foam insulation, paper and plastic snowflakes suspended from the ceiling by a giant mobile, numerous stands of lights and various other materials.

Inside the office, a warmer scene greets customers and staff members. The holiday spirit is fully displayed through Santa's workshop, complete with a vintage cardboard fireplace, a team of dolls-turned-elves, and Santa himself. Santa is busy working on the computer (featuring shopping websites built by Unofficial). The theme of the display is summed up by the words on a sign in the outdoor snowscape promoting online shopping. The sign reads, "This year, Santa shopped online."

Mobile Users: Click here to view a slideshow of the display

"We're fiercely competitive. We love our new Downtown community and we love making a difference in peoples' lives. This holiday decor competition was perfect for us for all of those reasons. We hope that our display will inspire other businesses to participate next year, and we challenge all of them to pass on their winnings to charity too," Hunt said.

Copyright 2015 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.