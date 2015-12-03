West Tennessee DA named DUI Prosecutor of the Year

In less than a year, every county in Mississippi will report their DUI cases to every patrol car in America.

DA Mike Dunavant is pictured with Tipton County Deputy Chief Donna Turner after Dunavant was named DUI Prosecutor of the Year. (SOURCE: Facebook/Mike Dunavant)

In recognition of his fight to keep the streets safer by getting those who drive under the influence off the streets, 25th Judicial District Attorney Mike Dunavant was recently named DUI Prosecutor of the Year.

The Governor's Highway Safety Office presented Dunavant with the award on Tuesday, December 1.

Dunavant covers a five county region in West Tennessee consisting of Tipton, Hardeman, Lauderdale, Fayette, and McNairy Counties.

He wrote on his Facebook page that he was "surprised and humbled" to receive the award.

"Honored to serve, proud of my team," Dunavant said.

Dunavant was nominated for the award by the Tipton County Sheriff's Office.

We are pleased to nominate the Honorable Mike Dunavant, District Attorney General for

Prosecutor of the Year. General Dunavant is responsible for 5 West Tennessee counties

including Tipton, Hardeman, Lauderdale, Fayette, and McNairy. General Dunavant has

been instrumental in aggressively supporting highway traffic related prosecutions

throughout the District. General Dunavant serves on multiple committees for the

Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference. These committees include the

Executive Committee, Legislative Committee, Attorney General Liaison Child Support

Committee, Tennessee Public Safety Coalition, Public Education Committee, Justice and

the Professionalism Committee. General Dunavant’s service on these committees has

shown he is an advocate for victims and law enforcement in the strengthening of laws

related to highway traffic safety including DUI, Habitual Motor Offenders and Vehicular

Homicide cases to name a few. General Dunavant annually conducts instruction to West

Tennessee law enforcement agencies on new laws and the application for successful

prosecution. He has delegated an Assistant District Attorney in the District specifically

for the prosecution of DUI offenders (ADAG Matt Hooper) which has increased the

prosecution rate annually. He has coordinated “No Refusal” DUI efforts requiring the

coordination of local law enforcement, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, District Attorney’s

Office staff, medical personnel and Judges throughout his five counties. General

Dunavant has worked tirelessly to make positive changes in all facets of highway traffic

safety in support of the victims, proper arrest of the offenders and fair prosecution of

the offenders.

As District Attorney, Dunavant has opened special DUI Prosecution Units in many of the counties he serves and continues to make DUI prosecutions one of this focuses as District Attorney.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security statistics, overall, his district has showed a steady decline in the number of alcohol-related traffic crashes within the last three years.

In 2013, Fayette had 28 and then dropped to 24 in 2014. This year, they have experienced 15.

Hardeman County had 29 alcohol-related crashes in 2013, then dropped to 16 in 2014, and this year they have only seen 12 thus far.

Lauderdale County had 27 alcohol-related crashes in 2013, then had 26 in 2014, and have dropped to 18 so far this year.

In 2013, McNairy had 33 and then dropped to 31 in 2014 and have seen 16 this year.

However, Tipton has actually seen an increase in alcohol-related crashes. Tipton County saw 50 in 2013, then 57 in 2014, and it has experienced 50 so far this year.

