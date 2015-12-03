State Representative Wilburn resigns mid-term

It is rare for a state representative to resign, particularly a freshman representative, but that is what happened in District 94 in West Tennessee.

Representative Leigh Rosser Wilburn sent a letter to Speaker of the House Beth Harwell stating she would be resigning effective December 31.

Wilburn is a Republican from Somerville and was elected to the house in 2014, following Representative Barrett Rich's decision not to seek re-election.

Wilburn's district is composed of Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman Counties.

In the letter, Wilburn did not give specifics but said her resignation came as the result of "unforeseen circumstances."

"This is a decision that has weighed heavily on my heart for some time now. Due to unforeseen circumstances involving my immediate and extended family and my business. It is with great regret that I resign my seat as representative of the 94th district effective on the 31st of December, 2015."

Wilburn is a member of the House Civil Justice Committee and House Health Committee. She has been praised by legislators as an up-and-coming lawmaker with a promising future. The resignation took many by surprise.

Wilburn told WMC Action News 5 resigning was the right decision for her.

"It's just the right thing to do right now for me and my family. It's time for me to get my priorities straight and focus on those that have always focused so much on me," Wilburn said.

This year alone, Wilburn has been the prime sponsor of nine bills with five becoming law. One restricted the use of certain surveys, inspections, and investigations of a health care provider in civil law suits involving health care liability. The other provided grounds for the termination of parental rights when a parent or guardian is convicted of sex trafficking of children.

Because her resignation is less than a year before the next election for the seat, which is November 2016, the Fayette County Commission will appoint a successor to finish the term. The successor will take over in January when the next legislative session convenes.

There is no named successor at this time.

