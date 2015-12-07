Two men sentenced for their involvement in BP mob attack

Mary Fuller was so scared of a large group of teens gathered outside the BP on Poplar Avenue and Cleveland Street, a man inside the gas station decided to walk her out.

Nine teenagers were arrested in connection with the attack at the BP gas station in Memphis. At least four of them are being charged as adults.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the April mob attack that happened at a BP gas station in Memphis.

A Good Samaritan attacked outside a gas station filed a lawsuit against the station's owner and BP Product North America.

Two men who pleaded guilty to their involvement in the BP mob attack were sentenced Monday.

19-year-old Joe Brittman received one year suspended sentence for aggravated riot and a suspended sentence of 11 months, 29 days, for the assault plea of guilty.

A suspended sentence means Brittman will be on probation for that period. If he gets in trouble for anything else during the probation period, he will have to serve the suspended time on top of any additional time for the offended crime.

18-year-old Darion Milken received one year judicial diversion. With a judicial diversion, Milken has the opportunity to have the crime wiped from his record, if he stays out of trouble for a certain period of time.

The two were among a group of nine teenagers arrested from Northwest Prep Academy after they attacked a man at a BP gas station on Poplar Avenue as he walked a frightened woman to her car.

The beating was caught on camera as the group rioted in the parking lot.

