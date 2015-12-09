Jubilee Year of Mercy: 'Islands of mercy in a sea of indifference'

Pope Francis declared a Jubilee Year of Mercy and recently opened the Holy Door of Mercy in St. Peter's Basilica after speaking throughout the year of his intentions for the Year of Mercy.

Local Roman Catholic leaders agree the Year of Mercy is something that should reach Christians around the world.

"To celebrate a Jubilee of Mercy is equivalent to putting our Christian faith's distinctive features back at the center of our personal lives and of our communities," the Pope told Vatican Radio on Wednesday.

Rev. Fr. Wayne Arnold, priest at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Bolivar and Saint Jude Catholic Church in Selmer, said the pope intends for this year to be a year where God's mercy reaches others.

"There is a tremendous need for mercy in our world today. Pope Francis wants our parishes to become 'islands of mercy in a sea of indifference'. Pope Francis discusses mercy and his desires for the jubilee year in Misericordiae Vultus (MV), the official proclamation of the Year of Mercy," Arnold said. "He wants us to bring 'consolation to the poor...liberty to those bound by new forms of slavery in our modern society,' spiritual sight to those who have lost touch with God, and human dignity to those from whom it has been taken. Pope Francis envisions a year when people will become more merciful in their own lives and bring God's mercy to others."

The pope has asked each person to celebrate the Jubilee Year of Mercy by showing mercy to others as a reflection of the mercy God constantly extends to us. Some ways to show mercy are to contemplate what mercy is, do not judge or condemn others, forgive others, listen to God's Word, go on a pilgrimage, recognize the need for mercy, practice the Spiritual and Corporal Works of Mercy, and change our own hearts.

"The ultimate goal of the Year of Mercy is to help us change our hearts and our lives so we can become conduits of God's mercy in everything that we say and do," Arnold said.

The Jubilee Year of Mercy official began Tuesday, December 8, which coincided with the Church's feast of the Immaculate Conception and the 50th Anniversary of the close of the Second Vatican Council.

In the weeks to follow, Holy Doors will be opened by cardinals and bishops in basilicas, cathedrals and shrines all over the world.

The pope opened the Holy Door in St. Peter's Basilica, which remains sealed except during jubilee years, and when he crossed the threshold, the door became a 'Door of Mercy.'

"The pope also stresses that living a merciful life does not mean that we ignore justice in our society. Indeed, he reminds us, 'Mercy is not opposed to justice but rather expresses God's way of reaching out to the sinner, offering him a new chance to look at himself, convert, and believe,' Arnold said. "Indeed, God's justice is mercy."

