Darrius Stewart TBI file released: Testimony, evidence, reaction

Shelby County District Attorney's Office released Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's file on the Darrius Stewart investigation.

The 800-page document contains all the details the grand jury saw before declining to indict Officer Connor Schilling. Here are three major details revealed in the TBI file: One warrant against Stewart accused him of sexually abusing two four-year-olds when he was 13, witnesses said the shooting happened at close range ("touching close"), and Schilling shot because he was afraid he'd be rendered unconscious and didn't think non-lethal weapons would subdue Stewart.

TBI file's explanation of events:

In July, Memphis police officer Connor Schilling stopped a driver for having a broken headlight on Winchester Road.

Officer Schilling ticketed the driver and let him go, but he kept passenger Darrius Stewart for questioning. Stewart was placed in the back of the police car (without being handcuffed) while the officer attempted to verify an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Schilling said he did not cuff Stewart because he did not appear to pose a threat. He said Stewart was cooperating and being polite.

Iowa's Johnson County Attorney's Office released court documents showing warrants for Stewart's arrest. The warrants accuse Stewart of sexually abusing two four-year-old boys when he was 13 years old. Stewart's mother and other family members said those allegations are not true.

Stewart was charged in Macon County, Illinois, in June 2009 for trespassing and resisting a police officer. He later obtained a failure to appear warrant when he did not show up to court on those charges.

On March 28, 2009, Stewart had a fight with a police officer over Stewart tearing up a movie ticket and dropping it on the floor. After the officer confronted him, Stewart became uncooperative and belligerent, according to the officer and witnesses.

Stewart family attorneys said although Stewart had warrants in two other states, he had never been adjudicated or found guilty of any charge and had a clean record when Officer Schilling shot and killed him.

The warrants from Iowa and Illinois prompted Officer Schilling to try and place Stewart under arrest.

When Officer Schilling returned to the police car to place Stewart under arrest, Stewart resisted and both men ended up fighting. Cellphone video caught part of the fight. The video shows both men on the ground fighting. In the TBI file, Officer Schilling said it was during the scuffle in the grassy area where he began to fear for his life. It was the reason he chose to use deadly force.

According to a statement from one witness who videotaped part of the encounter, the first shot was within 'touching close' and the second shot was when they were about two to three feet away.

Q: What did you mean by you saw the officer and the suspect "struggling" when you first saw them? A: The officer was on top of the suspect and the suspect was trying to get away as the officer was trying to get him subdued. Q: How close were the officer and the suspect when you heard the first gunshot? A: Very close, they were touching close. Q: How close were the officer and the suspect when you saw the second shot fired? A: The officer was standing the suspect was about two or three feet away. The officer was facing him (they were like a T) and the officer shot as the suspect turned. The suspect continued to run after he was shot.

The witness who gave the statement wrote a correction to add to the statement provided by police. The addition to his statement reads, in part:

The only thing I think might be not fully correct on is the part where they asked me what did I mean by you saw the officer and suspect "struggling" when you first saw them. My answer they wrote is that the officer was on top of the suspect and the suspect was trying to get away as the officer was trying to get him subdued. I think Darrius was already subdued. They were still moving around so maybe the word subdued is not the right word. I thought the officer had him where he couldn't get up, but he did eventually get up and run after I heard a gunshot.

During the fight, investigators said Stewart grabbed Schilling's handcuffs and swung them at him. Police said Schilling had cuts and bruises on his body. Stewart also had cuts on his body from the scuffle, including marks on his right wrist which indicates he potentially had at least one handcuff on when the fight began.

Schilling admitted not attempting to use other, less lethal, forms of force to subdue Stewart, such as pepper spray or stun gun. Officer Schilling said he did not believe those forms would have been effective.

Schilling's account of the shooting said both of his shots happened in quick succession. However, witnesses said there was a short break between each shot. Schilling said he fired both shots while on the ground, but witnesses disagreed. They said the first shot happened when both men where on the ground, and the second happened shortly after Schilling got up.

Witnesses said the second shot was fired at Stewart as he appeared to be trying to get to his feet after being shot the first time.

I remember him (Stewart) turning. When he turned, to look...it didn't look like he had even got away yet. You know, he hadn't even got, you know, that-that first run, you know. He motioned to run. And that's when it's like...it seemed like he might have gotten him on the side but I felt like it was his back.

The account from witnesses that Stewart was trying to get to his feet is consistent with autopsy findings. The medical examiner said the gunshot wounds could have been made when Stewart was attempting to get up.

I asked Dr. Ross (Dr. Marco Ross, medical examiner) several follow up questions. Specifically, I asked him if Stewart's injuries were consistent with him lying flat on his back and the shooter standing directly over him when the gun was fired. Dr. Ross stated Stewart's injuries were inconsistent with that scenario. However, he stated it was possible for the gunshot wound to the left shoulder to have occurred on the ground if Stewart was lying on his right side with his left side facing up with the officer at a higher height than Stewart.

According to a Memphis Fire Department report inside the TBI case file, Darrius Stewart's last documented words were, "I need some water. I'm about to die."

Officer Schilling's account:

In his statement to investigators, Officer Schilling said he fired the two shots within approximately two seconds of each other. He said he estimated he was less than three feet from Stewart when the shots were fired. He estimates it was two feet, which is consistent with the medical examiner's report.

Q: And you stated that you were in fear for your life. Could you explain that in greater detail? A: Like, ah, the fight, the fight actually lasted so long where I was so physically exhausted and so winded that that I-I wasn't, I wasn't really able to defend myself at that point. At that point he gained control of my handcuffs ah, my only option was to use deadly force with that force being presented against me.

Officer Schilling said Stewart attempted to run away after he was shot the second time. Schilling said he placed the handcuffs on Stewart after Stewart was on the ground but removed them.

Actually, when I approached Stewart after he was on the ground, I put one handcuff on and he was still attempting to fight back ah, and not, he; It was obvious that he didn't want the handcuffs on him. At that point, I-I stopped handcuffing him because I felt like in it was actually you know, worse for him to start to struggle you know in the state he was. So I-I put one handcuff on him when he started struggling ah, I let go of the cuffs because he was no longer a threat to me.

Schilling left the handcuffs at the scene where investigators later discovered them on the ground.

When asked if he gave any verbal commands to Stewart prior to firing shots, Schilling said he did tell Stewart to stop resisting.

The only words that I said was stop resisting and at one point during the struggle I was on top of him and he had his arms crossed in front of him and I advised him to just give me your hands, put them behind your back, and this will all be over with. We don't have to fight any more.

Schilling said Stewart replied saying he would not give the officer his arms.

Schilling said he ultimately shot Stewart because he was afraid for his life.

I was, we were, on the ground, both of our sides were on the ground. I was on my right side when he was, when he visible control of my handcuffs and at that point when I assessed the situation as being a deadly force situation I moved my right leg back, gained traction with my right leg and from a kneeling position, I drew my firearm and shot twice.

Officer Schilling said Stewart was getting up from his side when the shots were fired and appeared to be coming toward him. According to the autopsy report, contained within the TBI files, it was the second shot Officer Schilling fired which proved to be the fatal shot.

Officer Schilling's attorney backs up his client and the explanation of why the shots were fired.

"He's in very, very serious danger for his own safety," Art Quinn, Schilling's attorney, said.

Officer Schilling said the scuffle caught on cell phone video started after Darrius Stewart began resisting arrest. Stewart was reportedly in the back of the police car, not handcuffed, when Schilling said:

"He kicked the door to the police car into me and actually charged me and that's when the struggle ensued."

In the video, you can see Stewart overpowering Schilling during the struggle. Schilling told investigators Stewart gained control of his handcuffs.

"He was swinging them at me and actually hit me in my arms and my face on my nose"

Schilling said it was after he realized his baton and other items from his belt were scattered that he began to fear for his life.

"I realized that if he strikes me and I go unconscious he, he'd have complete control...the weapon that I have on my side and he, he could easily grab it and possibly kill me and that's the point I decided to use the deadly force."

Quinn said the medical reports and evaluations that Schilling had no control over all support Schilling's account of what happened.

"The medical examiner's report, the type of wounds in the body, the stippling effect. Schilling had no control over that," Quinn said.

In the report, the medical examiner also said the wounds of Darrius Stewart are not consistent with him having his hands raised or laying flat on his back when he was shot.

Stewart family's reaction:

Henry Williams, Darrius Stewart's father, said looking at the video evidence and reading through the file was too difficult for him.

"I couldn't take it. It was too horrifying how my son got killed," Williams said. "I wouldn't be satisfied with the justice system, because they took too long to tell me how my son died."

Williams said the death of Stewart left an impact on his other children.

"My little girl, she's really taking it hard because she's used to seeing her big brother every day. Now he's not her protector anymore. He was her big brother; he was her protector," Williams said. "We got some good cops out there. We really got some good cops, but we got some bad cops that are on the force."

You can read the TBI file yourself by clicking here.

