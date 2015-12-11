Setting up for a stormy Sunday

Fog. Wind. Warm temperatures. Humidity. Thunderstorms.

We’re talking about all of the above in the forecast for this weekend. Suspiciously missing? Any mention of winter weather. It all has us doing a double-take when looking at the calendar.

With an open Gulf of Mexico, and strong south and southwest winds flowing up in our direction from that, we’re approaching near-record breaking high temperatures today and tomorrow. The average afternoon high this time of year is a cool (almost chilly!) 53. The next few days it’ll be tough to find anyone below the 70s in the Mid-South.

So with that added warmth and humidity, you knew it was just a matter of time before thunderstorms popped up in the forecast. And that’s exactly what we have in store for you Sunday.

Right now, we’re establishing the set-up; warm, moist air from the Gulf is moving in place, while a relatively strong cold front over the Rockies and Northern Plains continues to slide South. That meeting of the two air masses will produce a fairly strong to severe line of storms come Sunday afternoon for the area. How severe? While we’re still tweaking the forecast, it’s a safe bet that heavy, flooding rain will be the main threat. Even before the storms line up, don’t be surprised if a wind advisory gets issued late Saturday or early Sunday. The tornado threat is very low. We’ll have to watch this very carefully. Right now, the Ark-La-Tex region along with the deep-South have the best chances for tornado development both Saturday and Sunday.

Either way, expect one to two inches of rain, along with lightning and thunder in that line of storms.

Timing: Arkansas- after noon on Sunday. Memphis- after 2pm and areas East: after 4pm. The rain should turn off close to midnight Sunday, with clearing skies Monday morning.

We are dedicated to keeping you safe, informed and ahead of the storms. As I like to say, “we’re here to PREPARE you, not SCARE you”.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

