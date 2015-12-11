Peabody hosts lunch for 10 American Ex-POWs

Peabody played host on Friday to 10 of America's former prisoners of war from World War II and the Korean War. The POWs enjoyed lunch at the hotel.

Among the honorees was Robert Fleming.

Fleming was a Private First Class in the Army during WWII. He enlisted on November 16,1942 when he was 23 years old.

He had completed four years of high school education and was married when he enlisted.

Fleming served with the 2nd Infantry.

Two years after his enlistment, he was captured by the Nazis while serving in Germany. Upon his capture, he was sent to Stalag 12A to 9B near Limburg An Der Lahn, Prussia.

He was among 4,339 other American POW's held captive there.

His capture was first reported to the International Committee of the Red Cross on December 18, 1944 and the last report was made on July 21, 1945.

Based on these two reports, he was imprisoned for at least 215 days (eight months).

Upon his release from capture, he returned to the Mid-South. When he was released, the Peabody honored Fleming with a homecoming party on the hotel's rooftop. Friday, he returned to the hotel that had welcomed him home so many years ago.

We were honored to welcome Mr. Fleming, now in his 90's, back to the South's Grand Hotel this afternoon.

