Man charged after robbery attempt, warrant issued for 2nd suspect

Memphis police officers are searching for two men after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

One man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the December 1 death of a man during a robbery attempt. An arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect.

Telvin Toles, 24, has been arrested and charged with the murder. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 25-year-old Richard Leach.

Richard Leach has also been charged with aggravated robbery after police said he robbed a woman of her dog.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on December 1, 2015 just before 4:30 p.m. at Lucerne Drive and Birch Run Lane.

When they arrived they saw a man lying face down on the storm drain. He was unresponsive.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The police said the man was walking home when two black males in a white Nissan Maxima got out of the vehicle and started beating and shooting him in an attempt to rob him.

Toles and Leach were seen leaving the scene in the Maxima and were heading west on Birch Run Lane, then turned south onto Ross Road.

