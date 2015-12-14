Baber sings in 'The Voice' finale; needs your vote to win

The Marion, Arkansas native who survived a plane crash and is now belting his way through "The Voice" will likely be sticking around to sing another week.Barrett Baber's rendition of "I'd Just Love to Lay You Down" ranked third on the iTunes singles chart as voting came to an end. If the other voting methods show as much love for Barrett as the iTunes rankings, the "country soul" singer is a shoe in to move forward in the competition."It was an h...

Barrett Baber, of Marion, Arkansas, is one of nine people who left it all on the stage with the hopes of singing in the finals next week.

More than half of the people left on NBC's "The Voice" will be going home Tuesday night.

Barrett Baber hopes 'Ghost' can get him to 'The Voice' finals

Five people were sent home on "The Voice" on Tuesday night, but Marion, Arkansas' Barrett Baber was not one of them.

Barrett Baber after he advances to 'The Voice' finals. (Source: NBC News Channel)

Marion, Arkansas' hometown boy, and the Mid-South's favorite 'voice', Barrett Baber took to the stage three times in the finale of The Voice to dazzle the crowd. He first performed Glen Cambell's top hit 'Rhinestone Cowboy' on Monday night.

"The more I do this show, the more I realize how much people love a little throwback to some old school country," Baber's coach, Blake Shelton said.

Baber added, "It's exciting to give a tribute to a guy like Glen Cambell, a pioneer, from Arkansas. It's the perfect song."

Baber sang the duet with Shelton that brought the crowd and judges to their feet.

"You're down when you're riding the train, taking the long way, that's what my life's been so far to get here. I took the scenic route, but it's good. I got a lot of good things out of that. I got my wife and kids especially," Baber said, as he talked with Shelton about his experience in getting to the national spotlight and the road ahead.

Thanks for doing that one with me @blakeshelton ! Much respect to @GlenCampbell So much fun! #VoiceFinale — Barrett Baber (@BarrettBaber) December 15, 2015

He finished his stage performances Monday night with 'Die a happy man' as a tribute to his wife and children.

The last time he took the stage was to bring the spirit of the Christmas season to those in the audience and at home by singing a country soul version of the classic "Silent Night."

Merry Christmas everybody! Hope you enjoyed my #countrysoul version of #SilentNight on the #VoiceFinale ! Loved singin that one — Barrett Baber (@BarrettBaber) December 15, 2015

Baber needs your help to crown him the winner of NBC's hit series "The Voice."

If you missed any of his performances, watch them below:

Voting is open Monday night and closing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

You can vote for Baber by downloading his song on iTunes, through the NBC website, on the Facebook page, and through "The Voice" mobile app.

